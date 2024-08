Come Join us at the Lions Spring Fish Fry sponsored by the Bethel Park Community Foundation

Eat in or Take out





Date: Friday, May 17, 2024

Location: Lions Park (5757 Irishtown Rd, Bethel Park)

Lunch: 11:00am - 1:00pm

Dinner: 4:00pm - 7:00pm





All proceeds are donated to Lions Charities and used for maintenance of Bethel Park Lions Park.