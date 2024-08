READY - Recognizing, Empowering, and Defending Yourself (Women and Teen Safety & Self-Defense Program)





Johns Creek Police Department is offering a safety and self-defense class for women and teenage girls to learn situational awareness and self-defense. Limited space is available.





Date / Time: July 11th, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm (Arrive Early)

Cost: $15.00 *All fees go to the Public Safety Foundation - No refunds available.





Location: Johns Creek PD 11360 Lakefield Dr.

Age: 12 years old and up