RCSC PRIDE Season 2024!

The deadline for custom jerseys is May 10th, 2024 at 8PM!

The FINAL Deadline to Register for the season is May 16, 2024 at 8PM!





REMINDER: PRIDE Season tends to sell out FAST. It is our most requested program and historically registration sells out within a week. Once tickets are sold out, the club is limited by what - if any - other options we can provide.





PRIDE SEASON is a soccer season created and run by Rain City Soccer Club dedicated to LGBTQ+ people and their and friends. It is held in the central neighborhood of Capitol Hill during the beautiful summertime of Seattle. It is the only time of the year where queer players play queer soccer on queer teams in a pop-up queer league.

This is amazing opportunity for queer folk of all skill levels and backgrounds to play soccer together weekly, watching shows, win raffles and prizes, develop skills, and build community and friendships. We're so excited you can join us!

Players will enjoy up-to 8 weeks of games and other benefits.

Teams will be inclusively drafted and announced at the Draft Day Party roughly a week before the beginning of the season. Those unable to attend the draft day party will be contacted by their captain to coordinate picking up their jerseys and information cards.

Other benefits for players include raffles and prizes, weekly performances, and an end of season party. After games, there will always be post-game venues with food and drink specials for players and their fans to connect.

Join us in celebrating our 4th year of PRIDE Season!!

FORMAT:

All games are at Bobby Morris Playfield at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill

Games will likely about 9 vs 9 players including the goal keeper. Rosters will likely be about 15 players.

We will be using the entire Bobby Morris playfield, split into 2 half fields with both divisions playing concurrently.

Teams will be inclusive of all-genders, skill levels, and sexualities. This is a season to connect with each other and the community! Less experienced players will have the opportunity to learn from advanced players.

PRIDE Season rules are different for each division, you can find them listed here .

. Games are 60 minutes (2x 30 minute halves with a 5 minute halftime).

Players can mutually choose one other player to be paired with. Both players must provide the names during registration and both must select the same division of play. Only one pairing is allowed.

SEASON SCHEDULE:

PRIDE Season Teams Draft Day Party! - Tentative date: June 12th, evening

Week 1 - June 14

Week 2 - June 21

Week 3 - June 28

Bye week - no games 4th of July week - holiday weekend!

Week 4 - July 12

Bye week - no games week of July 19th - Cap Hill Block Party!!

Week 5 - July 26

Week 6 - August 2

Week 7 - August 9

Week 8 - August 16

Season Celebration - TBD

Each week two sets of concurrently run matches with the first set starting at 6:15pm and the second set at 7:50pm each Friday evening with a half-time performance in-between. Every week each team will rotate which half of the field field and which time slot they play in.





PART-TIME REGISTRATION:

Are you only interested in or able to play a couple games during Pride Season? Sign up for part-time registration! By doing so, you can play up to 4 games this Pride Season and still get assigned to a team and a jersey in your indicated size! Part-time playing is distinct from subbing. Players coordinate with their captains to determine what games they can attend and are randomized just like full-time players onto balanced teams for their division.





CLUB ASSISTED REGISTRATION:

RCSC strives to make all of our activities as inclusive and accessible as possible. We've allocated a number of tickets to grant individuals needing assistance with participation. The past few years have been tough and we are a community that supports one another. No explanation of your financial situation is needed! If you need assistance, please DO NOT register yet, fill out the following form: Requesting Registration Assistance. and you will receive an email with a custom promo code! Club assisted registration will run until registration closes.





WHAT ABOUT SUBBING / REGISTRATION IS SOLD OUT:

Subs are not permitted for PRIDE Season. Once registration is full, no new players can be added to teams or participate in the season unless a paid player resigns their spot.

City of Seattle Parks and Recreation contract and Rain City Soccer Club's Liability Insurance forbid non-registered, non-waivered subs to participate in PRIDE Season matches. City contract and liability insurance binders limit the maximum number of players for field usage; therefore registration caps are beyond RCSC's ability to affect. The club intends as always to do everything in it's power to include those who wish to participate within the confines of adhering to city ordinances.





SPONSORS:

Thank you to Rain City Fit for sponsoring us again this season!

ABOUT US:

RCSC’s mission is to provide the community with a safe environment to meet, play soccer, and build community. Our organization helps coordinate various levels of competition from open scrimmages (Kickabout) to competitive teams (in local leagues). RCSC supports LGBTQ+ soccer teams in the Seattle area. The club coordinates special events and community service projects. Checkout our website here.