The ERDie Project Annual Charity Golf Scramble and Gala 2024

Tee off with us as we combine a passion for golf with a commitment to making a difference in our community. This premier event aims to raise funds for pediatric bone sarcoma research and to provide financial assistance to families going through pediatric cancer.





The ERDie Project Golf Scramble offers a day of friendly competition, camaraderie, and charitable giving. Experience the thrill of testing your skills on the course while enjoying breathtaking views and exciting challenges at every hole. With a range of contests, prizes, and surprises, the tournament promises an exhilarating experience for both seasoned players and novices alike.