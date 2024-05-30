PDANA Training: Polyvagyl Theory and the Safe & Sound Protocol

Training: Polyvagyl Theory and the Safe & Sound Protocol



with Colleen Hanson, MSW, LCSW





This 2-hour workshop presentation will provide an introduction/overview of Polyvagal Theory developed by Stephen Porges. The theory provides an understanding of how the nervous system responds to cues of safety, challenge or threat and how this influences our social behavior, physical and mental health. Colleen will provide examples and practical information about how applying a Polyvagal theory lens can be helpful in daily life for self-regulation and providing support to others.





Finally, she will share information about the intervention developed by Stephen Porges called the Safe and Sound Protocol that she has been using in practice since 2019. It is a passive intervention that uses music to tone and retune the nervous system helping to create a better basis for regulation, social connection, and other cognitive processes.







