The Haitian American Alliance of New York (HAA) presents the 3rd Annual Power Summit: Building Bridges for Collective Empowerment. This year's theme is "Welcome back to NYC where our Immigrant journey started". The Summit’s primary focus is to provide a platform where Haitian leaders, experts, and Haitian organizations can network and form strong alliances toward building the bridge to a more empowered and cohesive Haitian diaspora.





This conference will feature keynote speeches, workshops, and break-out sessions by leaders and experts in the worlds of education, health/mental health, non-profit, finance, youth leadership, government, and media. It’s imperative for Haitian Americans to prioritize advancing their social, political, and economic status by finding common ground among organizations and thought leaders.