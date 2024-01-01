Join us for an unforgettable evening of aloha and community spirit at the Old Lahaina Luau, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Maui. On August 17th, immerse yourself in the rich culture of Hawaii while contributing to a special cause. All proceeds from this event will directly support Habitat Maui's efforts to rebuild Lahaina., ensuring a brighter future for our beloved community. Come together for a night of traditional Hawaiian cuisine, captivating entertainment, and the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those in need. Let's rebuild Lahaina, one hula at a time.