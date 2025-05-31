JLGEC Member Dues

Beginning this year, dues will be due on May 31st each year, leading up to the incoming league year. This change is aimed at aligning our practices with AJLI's guidelines and streamlining our administrative processes.





To facilitate this transition smoothly, we will be providing a 30-day grace period. Therefore, the 2024 due date for dues payment will be June 30th.





Please note the following dues based on your membership status, effective July 1, 2024:

• $100 for active members

• $75 for sustainer members





Additionally, I would like to remind you that Sustainer Emeritus is an honorary title endowed to sustainers at the age of 80 or older. Sustainer Emeritus members are no longer required to pay dues but must request this status. Please let the Treasurer know if you wish to be switched into this status at the time you meet the requirement.





Questions or Concerns about Dues Payments can be directed to our Treasurer, Danielle Richardson: [email protected] or 607-425-6896.



