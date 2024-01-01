Sheridan Wyo Rodeo Raffle

Join us in supporting Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue by participating in our online raffle! We are thrilled to offer you the chance to win tickets to the highly anticipated Sheridan Wyo Rodeo on the night of Wednesday, July 10. We have two pairs of tickets to give away, so there will be two winners in this raffle! Seats are in section B, row 20 at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds.





Each raffle ticket costs $5, and the more tickets you buy, the greater your chances of winning a pair of rodeo tickets. All proceeds from the raffle will go directly to supporting Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, helping us provide care and shelter for homeless and special-needs cats and offer low-cost spay/neuter services to the community.





Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy a night at the rodeo while making a difference for our furry friends. Get your raffle tickets today and join us in supporting a great cause!