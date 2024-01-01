Bayou Preservation's 2024 Resiliency at Home: A Series of Climate-Smart Workshops

Supporters can choose to make an additional donation to Zeffy, our online giving platform. This helps keep their services 100% free for nonprofits like ours!





Empower yourself and your community this summer with Bayou Preservation Association's Resiliency at Home: A Series of Climate-Smart Workshops! Through a series of engaging, hands-on workshops, you'll gain the knowledge and skills to implement nature-based solutions that benefit both your neighborhood and Houston's vital bayou systems.





Each workshop will cover a different topic related to holistic water sustainability. And the best part? You'll get to put your new skills into practice with hands-on activities and take home a free kit to get you started.





More than just learning new skills, BPA’s Resiliency Workshops foster a sense of community and empower you to become an active steward of your environment. Contribute to a more sustainable and resilient Houston, connect with passionate individuals, and discover how your actions can truly make a difference.





Join us this summer and build a greener future!





Sponsorship Opportunities: Elevate your impact by becoming a sponsor of Bayou Preservation’s Resiliency at Home: A Series of Climate-Smart Workshops. Showcase your commitment to environmental conservation and gain visibility among our dedicated community and beyond.





Donation of Your Choice: Want to support our cause? Make a donation of your choice and contribute to our efforts to protect and restore Houston's tributary ecosystems.





Your generous contribution will:

Equip Houstonians with the tools they need to build a more sustainable future.

Enhance the resilience of our communities and protect our vital bayou systems.

Foster a collaborative spirit and empower individuals to become active changemakers.





Thank you to the following sponsors for their support:





If you'd prefer to underwrite the workshops or make a donation of your choice via check, please send it to the address below. For sponsorships over 5k send a check to the address below or email us at [email protected] to request an invoice.





Bayou Preservation Association

ATTN: Ryan Francisco

2339 Commerce St, Suite #163

Houston, TX 77002





Bayou Preservation Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation.