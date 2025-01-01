Comp - ATHENA Conference - Upgrade

This registration form is exclusively for an upgrade to a Suite
from the Cabin provided complimentary by ATHENA Leadership
ATHENA International Conference Cruise January 2025
Adults Only (18 years +) and Valid Passport Required
Due to gathering passport information, each Sailor must register separately.
Each Sailor will need to fill out a registration form to capture the information the cruise line requires to complete the booking and cabin assignment.
Please check the items as they apply to you individually.
If you have questions, please contact Tracey at a[email protected]
Amenities for a Comped Sea Terrace Cabin being upgraded to a Suite
Sea Terrace: Terrace, $100 sailor loot/cabin, $300 premium drink credit/cabin, 225 sq ft
Seriously Suite: Terrace, In-room bar, Personal Rockstar Agent,
$200 sailor loot per cabin, $300 premium drink credit per cabin, and 352 sq ft
Brilliant Suite: Balcony, In-room bar, Personal Rockstar Agent,
$200 sailor loot per cabin, $300 premium drink credit per cabin and 482 sq ft