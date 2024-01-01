BBQ Barn Blast Farmer Ticket Link



Join us for a sizzling evening of fun and philanthropy at the BBQ Barn Blast, all in support of Hiram Farm! Set against the picturesque backdrop of Hiram Farm, this event promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Indulge your taste buds with an array of mouthwatering delights including burgers, barbecue, hot dogs, complemented by a selection of refreshing beverages including beer, wine, soda, and water. Whether you're a barbecue aficionado or simply enjoy good food and company, there's something for everyone at the BBQ Barn Blast.

Groove to the beats of The Good Knights as they serenade you with their lively tunes, setting the perfect ambiance for an evening of enjoyment and camaraderie.

But the excitement doesn't end there! Test your luck with our thrilling 50/50 and basket raffles, and don't miss the chance to win the coveted wheelbarrow of cheer, packed with delightful surprises.

Want to make a difference? Sponsorships are available, offering businesses and individuals the opportunity to support a worthy cause while gaining exposure within the community.

Secure your spot now:

Early Bird Special: $60 per person or reserve a table of 8 for $500 before August 31st.

Regular Admission: $65 per person or reserve a table of 8 for $540 after September 1st.

Don't miss out on this fantastic event filled with great food, music, and fun, all while supporting the incredible work of Hiram Farm. Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable BBQ Barn Blast!