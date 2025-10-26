38th Annual Annual All Service Academy Holiday Ball

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About this event
$
FREE
Family & Friends
Your sponsorship covers the formal dinner, commemorative gift bag, venue, entertainment, and all of the special touches that make this night memorable!
🐦Early-bird Supporters - Donate by December 1st and your name (or the name of your choice) will be included as a sponsor in the official event program!
Thank you for honoring their service with your generosity!
This contribution is fully tax-deductible
Your sponsorship covers the formal dinner, commemorative gift bag, venue, entertainment, and all of the special touches that make this night memorable!
🐦Early-bird Supporters - Donate by December 1st and your name (or the name of your choice) will be included as a sponsor in the official event program!
Thank you for honoring their service with your generosity!
This contribution is fully tax-deductible
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!