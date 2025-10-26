The West Point Cadets Parents Club Of Greater Kansas City

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The West Point Cadets Parents Club Of Greater Kansas City

About this event

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38th Annual Annual All Service Academy Holiday Ball

10800 Metcalf Ave

Overland Park, KS 66210, USA

Add a donation for The West Point Cadets Parents Club Of Greater Kansas City

$

Complimentary Cadet/Midshipman Ticket
Free

FREE

Guest Ticket
$90

Family & Friends

Fund a Cadet - Tier 1
$100

Your sponsorship covers the formal dinner, commemorative gift bag, venue, entertainment, and all of the special touches that make this night memorable!


🐦Early-bird Supporters - Donate by December 1st and your name (or the name of your choice) will be included as a sponsor in the official event program!


Thank you for honoring their service with your generosity!


This contribution is fully tax-deductible

Fund a cadet - Tier 2
$50

Your sponsorship covers the formal dinner, commemorative gift bag, venue, entertainment, and all of the special touches that make this night memorable!


🐦Early-bird Supporters - Donate by December 1st and your name (or the name of your choice) will be included as a sponsor in the official event program!


Thank you for honoring their service with your generosity!


This contribution is fully tax-deductible

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