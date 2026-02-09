NCNW, Inc. Queens County Section

Hosted by

NCNW, Inc. Queens County Section

About this event

38th Annual Black and White Awards Banquet

96-43 Springfield Blvd

Queens Village, NY 11429, USA

Early Bird Tickets
$150
Available until Apr 15

Early Bird $150: In the Summary of your order, there is an option to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" Please check the option "other" to add a dollar amount to support this platform. If "other" is not chosen, an automatic 15% fee to support this platform will be added to your order.

Early Bird Table of 10
$1,350
Available until Apr 15
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Early Bird Price for a table of ten. 10% Discount - $135 per ticket. In the Summary of your order, there is an option to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" Please check the option "other" to add a dollar amount to support this platform. If "other" is not chosen, an automatic 15% fee to support this platform will be added to your order.

General Admission
$160

General Admission $160: In the Summary of your order, there is an option to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" Please check the option "other" to add a dollar amount to support this platform. If "other" is not chosen, an automatic 15% fee to support this platform will be added to your order.

Table of ten ticket price
$1,440
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Price for a table of ten. 10% Discount - $144 per ticket. In the Summary of your order, there is an option to "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" Please check the option "other" to add a dollar amount to support this platform. If "other" is not chosen, an automatic 15% fee to support this platform will be added to your order.

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