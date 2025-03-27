38th Annual Circle of Service ~ Designing for a Difference

try your chance to win a foursome at Buckhorn golf course in Comfort!
Let our guests and community know your heart and passion for the Salvation Army mission by aligning your brand beside ours in all impressions from campaign launch to close! You'll receive the largest center stage brand display as well any unique display we can create complimentary to your product or service!
*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!
Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with event entertainment.
- Prominent placement on all branding including: website, radio banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn
- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.
- Continued brand impression every time entertainment is promoted including: website, radio, banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.
Be the 1st impression of our special guests as they arrive and enjoy a breath-taking experience of red carpet, velvet ropes and lavish decor along our covered breezeway entrance! Let's get creative on how we can work YOUR brand into this display!
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with event entertainment.
- Placement on event website, banners, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
Capture guests' attention when you have their full attention and help us to make every moment and square inch of this event an elegant experience! Set up a beautifully branded display at each restroom entrance as well place logo’d paper towels and boutique soaps, lotions and other items for guest to enjoy in this essential space! Let's get creative on how we can work YOUR brand into this display!
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with event entertainment.
- Placement on event website, banners, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with) event entertainment
- Top Tier placement on all branding including: website, banners, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
*Be the highlight of the opening hour! We have local artist Danny Burgess on the piano creating the perfect background mood before our program starts. *
Benefits: (1) Table for 8 with plated meal to enjoy event and entertainment, as well brand impressions on piano in full view during entirety of the event, recognition on slideshow display, announcement by event emcee.
- Continued brand impression every time entertainment is promoted including: website, radio, banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest
- Placement on event website, banners, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
Benefits: (1) Table for 8 with plated meal to enjoy event and entertainment
- Logo placement on event website, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
*INCLUDES: delivery & set up seating and décor or stage presentation to allow for presenter to sit/lean/move about the stage*
Be the one to set our stage! We have a top-class performer coming for our guests and would love for you to procure from your inventory for the lovely scene that the entire room will be enjoying. Your brand would be static on stage in prime viewing during the entirety of the event, as well as mentioned by the announcer at opening of the event. *
Benefits: (8) Individual tickets with plated meal Unique band impressions on stage in full view during entirety of the event, recognition on slideshow display, announcement by event emcee.
- Continued brand impression every time entertainment is promoted including: website, radio, banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.
For just a $25 donation you'll choose 1 of 100 delicious cupcakes donated by our 'Sweet Hope Sponsor'. We ask you to hold on until we all break into them together, because one lucky attendee will have a trinket inside their cupcake and win a gorgeous bauble!
*Must be present to participate and win*
*Includes delivery and set up of selfie machine*
*Be the one to help guests capture this fun moment with a photo! We will have our logo’d backdrop set up as soon as guest enter and be their first fun interaction! Let’s talk about how we can creatively work your logo into this display!
Benefits: (3) Individual tickets with plated meal Unique band impressions on stage in full view during entirety of the event, recognition on slideshow display, announcement by event emcee.
- Continued brand impression every time entertainment is promoted including: website, radio, banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.
Come early to view all the beautiful tables and bid up the auction items to support. Then take your seat at one of these gorgeous settings and dine on a delicious meal and hear a motivating presentation on our Social Services programs.
limited 6.5"x9" reprint of original acrylic on canvas painting by artist Mike Wilson of Rivers Edge Gallery. Work created 7.4.2025 in response to catastrophic flood event in Kerr County.
