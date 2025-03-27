38th Annual Circle of Service ~ Designing for a Difference

*INCLUDES: delivery & set up seating and décor or stage presentation to allow for presenter to sit/lean/move about the stage*

Be the one to set our stage! We have a top-class performer coming for our guests and would love for you to procure from your inventory for the lovely scene that the entire room will be enjoying. Your brand would be static on stage in prime viewing during the entirety of the event, as well as mentioned by the announcer at opening of the event. *

*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!

Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!

Benefits: (8) Individual tickets with plated meal Unique band impressions on stage in full view during entirety of the event, recognition on slideshow display, announcement by event emcee.

- Continued brand impression every time entertainment is promoted including: website, radio, banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.

- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn

- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.