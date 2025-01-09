38th Annual Mex-Tex Family Fiesta Sponsorships

Company name included in event title;
Logo displayed on printed and digital marketing materials;
Company name recognized in all media advertising;
Logo prominently displayed in amphitheater during concert;
MHCC website recognition;
Sponsor Booth in vendor market;
Company Banners hung around event (up to 10 provided by sponsor);
Logo displayed on all event signage;
Sponsor Ad in digital event Program;
150 complimentary general admission concert tickets;
24 VIP area tickets* w/ 3 reserved stage front tables.
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
Logo displayed on printed and digital marketing materials;
Company name recognized in all media advertising;
Logo displayed in amphitheater during concert;
MHCC website recognition;
Sponsor Booth in vendor market;
Company Banners hung around event (up to 5 provided by sponsor);
Logo displayed on all event signage;
Sponsor Ad in digital event Program;
76 complimentary general admission concert tickets;
16 VIP area tickets* w/ 2 reserved tables
Gold Sponsor
$7,500
Logo displayed on printed and digital marketing materials;
Company name recognized in all media advertising;
Logo displayed in amphitheater during concert;
MHCC website recognition;
Sponsor Booth in vendor market;
Company Banners hung around event (up to 3 provided by sponsor);
Logo displayed on all event signage;
Sponsor Ad in digital event program;
36 complimentary general admission concert tickets;
8 VIP area tickets* w/ 1 reserved table
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
Logo displayed on printed and digital marketing materials;
Company name recognized in all media advertising;
Logo displayed in amphitheater during concert;
MHCC website recognition;
Sponsor Booth in vendor market;
Company Banners hung around event (up to 2 provided by sponsor);
Logo displayed on all event signage;
Sponsor Ad in digital event program;
16 complimentary general admission concert tickets;
8 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP seating)
VIP Area Sponsor (1 Available)
$5,000
Sponsor logo on all VIP marketing and entrance to VIP area;
Promotional items on all VIP tables (optional);
Sponsor recognition during event and in digital event program;
8 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP Seating)
KidsZone Sponsor (2 Available)
$5,000
Sponsor logo on all sensory hour and kids area marketing;
Prominent banner in kids area;
Sponsor recognition during event and in digital event program;
8 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP Seating)
Cook-off Sponsor (1 Available)
$5,000
Sponsor logo on all cook-off marketing;
Sponsor banner at cook-off entrance;
Sponsor recognition during event and in digital event program;
8 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP Seating)
Early Entrance Tickets Sponsor (1 Available)
$5,000
Sponsor logo on all discounted early general admission promos;
Sponsor logo on early entrance bracelets;
Sponsor recognition during event and in digital event program;
8 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP Seating)
Volunteers Shirt Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,500
Sponsor logo on over 150 volunteer and committee chair t-shirts;
Sponsor recognition during event and in digital event program;
4 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP Seating)
Koozies Sponsor (1 Available)
$3,000
Sponsor logo on over 500 koozies and/or cups given as giveaways with drink purchases;
Sponsor recognition during event and in digital event program;
4 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP Seating)
Cool Zone Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,500
Sponsor recognition during event and in digital event program;
Sponsor banner in Cool Zone area;
Allowed to distribute promo items in Cool Zone area;
4 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP Seating)
Small Business Sponsor
$1,500
Sponsor recognition during event and in digital event program;
Vendor Booth in market, choice location;
4 VIP area tickets* (Open VIP Seating)
Table Purchase
$750
Please contact Andrea at 432-288-5321 prior to purchasing.
1 Reserved Table; 8 VIP Area Tickets
[Includes: VIP Parking Area, VIP Happy Hour (including food and drinks), Private Bar and Restrooms, A/C VIP Indoor Area]
