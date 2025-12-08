Orange County California Genealogical Society

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Orange County California Genealogical Society

About this event

38th Annual OCCGS Research Trip

230 W 500 S

Salt Lake City, UT 84101, USA

Member Deposit - $100 (per person)
$100

Per-person, non-refundable deposit applied toward your total trip cost for the 38th Annual OCCGS Research Trip (April 12–19, 2026). Final room balance is due by March 1, 2026.

Non-Member Deposit - $132 (per person)
$132

Per-person, non-refundable deposit applied toward your total trip cost. Includes one annual OCCGS membership. Final room balance is due by March 1, 2026.

Single Occupancy Balance - $1125 (per room)
$1,125

Final balance due for one single-occupancy room after the $100 per-person deposit has been paid. Due in full by March 1, 2026.

Double Occupancy Balance - $1200 (per room)
$1,200

Final balance due for one double-occupancy room (two people) after two $100 per-person deposits ($200 total) have been paid. Due in full by March 1, 2026.

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