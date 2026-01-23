Good Samaritan Foundation's 38th Annual Pearl Ball

This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets
This sponsorship level includes:
- Exclusive presenting sponsor recognition: The Pearl Ball presented by [Sponsor Name]
- Premier recognition on all event materials, signage, screens, and verbal mentions
- Two tables (20–24 seats) with premier placement
- On-stage speaking opportunity
- Dedicated sponsor spotlight on GSF website and social media (pre- or post-event)
- Invitation to private VIP dinner with nursing leadership/scholarship recipients
- Premium wine and bespoke bar service at sponsor tables
- Full-page program advertisement
