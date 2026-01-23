Good Samaritan Foundation Of Texas Inc

Hosted by

Good Samaritan Foundation Of Texas Inc

About this event

Good Samaritan Foundation's 38th Annual Pearl Ball

1600 River Oaks Blvd

Houston, TX 77019, USA

Maestro Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 24 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Exclusive presenting sponsor recognition: The Pearl Ball presented by [Sponsor Name]
  • Premier recognition on all event materials, signage, screens, and verbal mentions
  • Two tables (20–24 seats) with premier placement
  • On-stage speaking opportunity
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on GSF website and social media (pre- or post-event)
  • Invitation to private VIP dinner with nursing leadership/scholarship recipients
  • Premium wine and bespoke bar service at sponsor tables
  • Full-page program advertisement
Forte Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Prominent recognition on all event materials and signage
  • One table (10 seats) with priority placement
  • On-stage role introducing a featured program segment or honoree
  • Dedicated social media recognition post
  • Recognition on GSF website
  • Premium wine and bespoke bar service at sponsor table
  • Half-page program advertisement
Harmony Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Recognition on all event materials and signage
  • One table (10 seats) with priority placement
  • Logo inclusion on event screens during pre-program rotation
  • Recognition on GSF website and social media
  • Quarter-page program advertisement
Interlude Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Recognition on all event materials and signage
  • One table (10 seats)
  • Grouped recognition as an Interlude Sponsor on event screens
  • Recognition on GSF website
Encore Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

This sponsorship level includes:

  • Four individual tickets
  • Recognition on event signage
  • Recognition on GSF website
Solo Spotlight Ticket
$750

This sponsorship level includes:

  • One individual ticket
  • Recognition in invitation, program, and event signage
  • Opportunity to apply ticket cost toward future sponsorship upgrade
Auction Sponsor (exclusive naming rights)
$2,500
Music Moment Sponsor
$2,500
Photo Experience Sponsor
$2,500
Champagne or Dessert Moment Sponsor
$5,000
Program Segment Sponsor (Scholarships / Honorees)
$7,500
Add a donation for Good Samaritan Foundation Of Texas Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!