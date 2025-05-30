South Florida Presidents Council Inc

38th Annual SFPC Toys In The Sun Run

Motorcycle Ride - Single Rider
$30

Participation for 1 person on 1 bike in the 38th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run, starting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and admittance to the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch

each person attending must either bring a new, unwrapped toy OR pre-purchase one online

Motorcycle Ride - Biker & Passenger
$60

Participation for 1 bike (2 riders) in the 38th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run, starting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and admittance to the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch

each person attending must either bring a new, unwrapped toy OR pre-purchase one online

Motorcycle Ride - VIP Single Rider
$150

VIP Participation for 1 person on 1 bike in the 38th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run. This means you are a leader of the pack and you will be among the first group of riders in the motorcycle run, which starts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and admittance to the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch, with VIP parking

each person attending must either bring a new, unwrapped toy OR pre-purchase one online

Motorcycle Ride - VIP Rider & Passenger
$225

VIP Participation for 2 people on 1 bike in the 38th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run. This means you are a leader of the pack and you will be among the first group of riders in the motorcycle run, which starts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and admittance to the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch, with VIP parking

each person attending must either bring a new, unwrapped toy OR pre-purchase one online

Festival Only - General Admission
$30

Admission to only the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch (21111 SW 16th St, Weston, FL 33332) starting at 11am

each person attending must either bring a new, unwrapped toy OR pre-purchase one online

Toy
$20

Save yourself the extra errand - this ticket is for- a new, unwrapped toy that we will purchase and donate on your behalf. Same giving - less running around.

each person attending must either bring a new, unwrapped toy OR pre-purchase one online

Sponsorship - Full Throttle
$50,000
Sponsorship - Highway Hero
$25,000
Sponsorship - Kickstand Crew
$10,000
Sponsorship - Roadie
$5,000
Sponsorship - Holiday Helper
$2,500
Festival Vendor Booth - 10 x 10
$200
Festival Vendor Booth - 10 x 20
$350
