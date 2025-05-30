Hosted by
Participation for 1 person on 1 bike in the 38th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run, starting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and admittance to the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch
each person attending must either bring a new, unwrapped toy OR pre-purchase one online
Participation for 1 bike (2 riders) in the 38th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run, starting at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and admittance to the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch
VIP Participation for 1 person on 1 bike in the 38th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run. This means you are a leader of the pack and you will be among the first group of riders in the motorcycle run, which starts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and admittance to the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch, with VIP parking
VIP Participation for 2 people on 1 bike in the 38th Annual SFPC Toys in the Sun Run. This means you are a leader of the pack and you will be among the first group of riders in the motorcycle run, which starts at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and admittance to the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch, with VIP parking
Admission to only the festival at Bergeron Green Glades Ranch (21111 SW 16th St, Weston, FL 33332) starting at 11am
Save yourself the extra errand - this ticket is for- a new, unwrapped toy that we will purchase and donate on your behalf. Same giving - less running around.
