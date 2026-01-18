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About this event

Sales closed

Bryce's Better Days Silent Auction

Pick-up location

14640 Switzer Rd, Overland Park, KS 66221, USA

Bryce's Favorite Things Basket 1 item
Bryce's Favorite Things Basket 1 item
Bryce's Favorite Things Basket 1 item
Bryce's Favorite Things Basket 1
$75

Starting bid

Value - Priceless ($170)

$50 Scheels

$10 Chipotle Gift Card

Bryce Flag

$15 Bryce Tee Shirt

$40 Bryce Sweatshirt

$32 Bryce Cup

$4 Bryce Koozie


Bryce's Favorite Things Basket 2 item
Bryce's Favorite Things Basket 2 item
Bryce's Favorite Things Basket 2 item
Bryce's Favorite Things Basket 2
$75

Starting bid

Value - Priceless ($170)

$50 Scheels

$10 Chipotle Gift Card

Bryce Flag

$15 Bryce Tee Shirt

$40 Bryce Sweatshirt

$32 Bryce Cup

$4 Bryce Koozie


Diamond Necklace item
Diamond Necklace item
Diamond Necklace
$300

Starting bid

Value $600

Diamond Puffy Heart Pendant from Helzberg Diamonds

10KT Yellow Gold

1/7 CTW

18 inch chain



2CTWT Diamond Earrings item
2CTWT Diamond Earrings item
2CTWT Diamond Earrings
$500

Starting bid

$2,500 Value

Beautiful, 2 Karat lab grown diamond earrings

Pizza Oven item
Pizza Oven item
Pizza Oven item
Pizza Oven
$20

Starting bid

$110 Value-

Wolfgang Puck Outdoor Pizza Over, Durable Stainless Steel, Portable Pizza Oven, Compact Storage, Pellet Pizza Oven

Calphalon 14 piece Cookware Set item
Calphalon 14 piece Cookware Set item
Calphalon 14 piece Cookware Set item
Calphalon 14 piece Cookware Set
$100

Starting bid

$300 Value

Calphalon Classic 14-Piece Hard Anodized Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set with No-Boil-Over-Inserts


Breakfast Basket item
Breakfast Basket item
Breakfast Basket item
Breakfast Basket
$50

Starting bid

$200 Value

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Skillet Fry Pan

Cooking Utensils

Pancake Mix

Maple Syrup

Card Your Yard Certificate item
Card Your Yard Certificate item
Card Your Yard Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Value $200

Card your yard certificate.


Coors Kansas City Light Up Sign item
Coors Kansas City Light Up Sign
$50

Starting bid

Value $200

Coors Light Kansas City Light up sign. 29 X 30


Royals Basket 2 item
Royals Basket 2 item
Royals Basket 2
$100

Starting bid

Value $200

  • 2 Tickets
  • 2nd Row
  • NO PARKING PASS
Royals Basket 1 item
Royals Basket 1 item
Royals Basket 1
$100

Starting bid

Value $200

  • 2 Tickets
  • 2nd Row
  • NO PARKING PASS
  • Value $200
Ku Bball Game #1 item
Ku Bball Game #1 item
Ku Bball Game #1 item
Ku Bball Game #1
$500

Starting bid

Value $4,200

Saturday, February 21 at 12:00 PM VS Cincinnati

2 Tickets, section T, Row 7, seats 9 & 10 (7 rows behind bench)

Parking pass included

KU Speaker

KU Blanket

KU Bball Game #2 item
KU Bball Game #2 item
KU Bball Game #2 item
KU Bball Game #2
$4,000

Starting bid

Value $5,200

Monday, February 23 at 8:00 PM VS Houston

4 Tickets, Seat Back Seats

KU Speaker

KU Blanket


Sporting KC Ticket item
Sporting KC Ticket item
Sporting KC Ticket
$50

Starting bid

Value $200

4 Sporting KC Tickets

Parking Pass

Chiefs Game item
Chiefs Game item
Chiefs Game
$2,000

Starting bid

Value $2,500

4 club level seats

Chiefs VS Cardinals

Club Level Seats


KC Current Game item
KC Current Game item
KC Current Game
$1,200

Starting bid

Value $1,200

3 Current Tickets

Sunday, May 10th 11:30AM 3 rows behind bench, pitch club access, includes food and beverage


Spa Basket item
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$200

Starting bid

Value $1,000

$800 Botox Treatment by Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa and Laser Center

Basket of Spa Goodies


Facial Treatment/Free consultation item
Facial Treatment/Free consultation item
Facial Treatment/Free consultation
$150

Starting bid

Value $355

All Inclusive Facial and consultation from Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa and Laser Center

Valentine's Basket item
Valentine's Basket item
Valentine's Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value $600

P.J Salvage Sock

Secret Box Heart Studs

Touchland Hand Sanitizer

Geometry Towel

Tyler Glamorous Wash

Vadavoo Body Oil

Creative Co-op Small Bowl

Nima Beaded Coin Purse

Avry Beauty Hand Cream

Avry Beauty Lip & Cheek Balm

Fresh & Clean Soap

Donovan Designs Notepad

Creative Co-op Neck Wrap

Capri Blue Volano Candle

3 Enewton Mixed Metal Bracelet

Beauty Stash Embroidered

Cosmetic Bag

Golf Basket item
Golf Basket item
Golf Basket item
Golf Basket
$250

Starting bid

Value $400

  • Golf Bag ($210)
  • $50 PXG Superstore
  • $50 Scheels
  • $50 PGA Superstore
  • $20 St. Andrews Golf Coarse
  • $20 O.P Par 3
Beginners Golf Basket item
Beginners Golf Basket item
Beginners Golf Basket item
Beginners Golf Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value $200

$150 - 2 Golf Lessons By Bill Frey

$50 Scheels Gift Card

Golf Towel


Keystone Light Cooler item
Keystone Light Cooler item
Keystone Light Cooler item
Keystone Light Cooler
$50

Starting bid

Value $150

Keystone Light Cooler with fishing pole hooks $100

$50 Scheels Gift Card


Date Night Basket # 1 item
Date Night Basket # 1 item
Date Night Basket # 1
$100

Starting bid

Value $275

$100 Bristol Gift Card

$25 AMC Gift Card

2 Bottles of Wine

Date Night Basket #2 item
Date Night Basket #2 item
Date Night Basket #2
$100

Starting bid

Value $ 275

$150 J Gilberts Gift Card

$25 AMC Gift Card

$100 Bottle of Bourbon


Kiss and Make up item
Kiss and Make up item
Kiss and Make up
$100

Starting bid

Value $300

$147 to Bury the Hatchet-1 hr for 4 people

Jonata Bottle of wine

St. Patrick's Day Package item
St. Patrick's Day Package item
St. Patrick's Day Package item
St. Patrick's Day Package
$25

Starting bid

Value $ 300

$100 Gift Card to the Palm Tree Club

4 Tickets to Shamrock & Shenanigans after dark party

Featuring Bonnie X Clyde

(all you can drink)

Family Fun Day item
Family Fun Day item
Family Fun Day item
Family Fun Day
$25

Starting bid

Value $150

$50 to Main Event

$100 to Chicken N Pickle

Scheels Gift Card item
Scheels Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Scheels Gift Card

Furry Friend Basket item
Furry Friend Basket item
Furry Friend Basket item
Furry Friend Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value- $200

Little Green Pet Pro Steam Cleaner

Dog Toys

Greenies Pill Pockets

Other Pet Supplies

Bourbon Basket 1 item
Bourbon Basket 1 item
Bourbon Basket 1 item
Bourbon Basket 1
$500

Starting bid

Value $1,600

Larceny

Rock Hill

McKenna

Heaven Hill 20YR

Calumet Farm 16 Year

Bourbon Basket 2 item
Bourbon Basket 2 item
Bourbon Basket 2 item
Bourbon Basket 2
$500

Starting bid

Value $1,455

Eagle Rare 1.75L

Knob Creek 18 Year

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

Willett Fat Cat 8 YR

Four Roses Small Batch 2022

Hugs Lavender Blanket item
Hugs Lavender Blanket item
Hugs Lavender Blanket
$75

Starting bid

Value $260

Minky Couture Blanket

Hugs Lavender Adult Blanket

50 X 60

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