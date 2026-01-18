Bryce's Better Days Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Value - Priceless ($170)
$50 Scheels
$10 Chipotle Gift Card
Bryce Flag
$15 Bryce Tee Shirt
$40 Bryce Sweatshirt
$32 Bryce Cup
$4 Bryce Koozie
Starting bid
Value - Priceless ($170)
$50 Scheels
$10 Chipotle Gift Card
Bryce Flag
$15 Bryce Tee Shirt
$40 Bryce Sweatshirt
$32 Bryce Cup
$4 Bryce Koozie
Starting bid
Value $600
Diamond Puffy Heart Pendant from Helzberg Diamonds
10KT Yellow Gold
1/7 CTW
18 inch chain
Starting bid
$2,500 Value
Beautiful, 2 Karat lab grown diamond earrings
Starting bid
$110 Value-
Wolfgang Puck Outdoor Pizza Over, Durable Stainless Steel, Portable Pizza Oven, Compact Storage, Pellet Pizza Oven
Starting bid
$300 Value
Calphalon Classic 14-Piece Hard Anodized Dishwasher Safe Cookware Set with No-Boil-Over-Inserts
Starting bid
$200 Value
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Skillet Fry Pan
Cooking Utensils
Pancake Mix
Maple Syrup
Starting bid
Value $200
Card your yard certificate.
Starting bid
Value $200
Coors Light Kansas City Light up sign. 29 X 30
Starting bid
Value $200
Starting bid
Value $200
Starting bid
Value $4,200
Saturday, February 21 at 12:00 PM VS Cincinnati
2 Tickets, section T, Row 7, seats 9 & 10 (7 rows behind bench)
Parking pass included
KU Speaker
KU Blanket
Starting bid
Value $5,200
Monday, February 23 at 8:00 PM VS Houston
4 Tickets, Seat Back Seats
KU Speaker
KU Blanket
Starting bid
Value $200
4 Sporting KC Tickets
Parking Pass
Starting bid
Value $2,500
4 club level seats
Chiefs VS Cardinals
Club Level Seats
Starting bid
Value $1,200
3 Current Tickets
Sunday, May 10th 11:30AM 3 rows behind bench, pitch club access, includes food and beverage
Starting bid
Value $1,000
$800 Botox Treatment by Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa and Laser Center
Basket of Spa Goodies
Starting bid
Value $355
All Inclusive Facial and consultation from Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa and Laser Center
Starting bid
Value $600
P.J Salvage Sock
Secret Box Heart Studs
Touchland Hand Sanitizer
Geometry Towel
Tyler Glamorous Wash
Vadavoo Body Oil
Creative Co-op Small Bowl
Nima Beaded Coin Purse
Avry Beauty Hand Cream
Avry Beauty Lip & Cheek Balm
Fresh & Clean Soap
Donovan Designs Notepad
Creative Co-op Neck Wrap
Capri Blue Volano Candle
3 Enewton Mixed Metal Bracelet
Beauty Stash Embroidered
Cosmetic Bag
Starting bid
Value $400
Starting bid
Value $200
$150 - 2 Golf Lessons By Bill Frey
$50 Scheels Gift Card
Golf Towel
Starting bid
Value $150
Keystone Light Cooler with fishing pole hooks $100
$50 Scheels Gift Card
Starting bid
Value $275
$100 Bristol Gift Card
$25 AMC Gift Card
2 Bottles of Wine
Starting bid
Value $ 275
$150 J Gilberts Gift Card
$25 AMC Gift Card
$100 Bottle of Bourbon
Starting bid
Value $300
$147 to Bury the Hatchet-1 hr for 4 people
Jonata Bottle of wine
Starting bid
Value $ 300
$100 Gift Card to the Palm Tree Club
4 Tickets to Shamrock & Shenanigans after dark party
Featuring Bonnie X Clyde
(all you can drink)
Starting bid
Value $150
$50 to Main Event
$100 to Chicken N Pickle
Starting bid
$50 Scheels Gift Card
Starting bid
Value- $200
Little Green Pet Pro Steam Cleaner
Dog Toys
Greenies Pill Pockets
Other Pet Supplies
Starting bid
Value $1,600
Larceny
Rock Hill
McKenna
Heaven Hill 20YR
Calumet Farm 16 Year
Starting bid
Value $1,455
Eagle Rare 1.75L
Knob Creek 18 Year
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Willett Fat Cat 8 YR
Four Roses Small Batch 2022
Starting bid
Value $260
Minky Couture Blanket
Hugs Lavender Adult Blanket
50 X 60
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