Sickle cell disease is a terrible disease! It causes pain in your joints and muscles! I have lived with Sickle cell disease for over 54 years! I not only have the disease! But, I also have experience!! The doctors can tell you what they learned in a book! But, nothing beats experience!! I’m am here to bring more awareness! And to give help in areas that was not there for me!! Sickle cell disease has crossed over different nationalities, and races! I’m here to bring a face to the pain!!