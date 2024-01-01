Return of the Blackharrts Season Opener

Derby season is upon us and the Cape Fear Roller Derby All Stars are ready for a rematch against The Carolina Roller Derby All Stars!





Join us for our Season Opener on Saturday, April 6th and witness the return of our other home team, the Cape Fear Roller Derby Black Harrts, as they take on the Carolina Roller Derby Bootleggers. Kids 12 and under are free!





A portion of our door sales will proceed DREAMS of Wilmington. Check them out here, or come talk to them during the bout!

https://givetodreams.org





Doors at 3pm





First whistle at 4pm





Doozer’s Hotdogs will be on site with vegan options.

Bring a chair just in case, we’re expecting a full ship!