College Jump Start Basket Raffle

Are you or someone you know heading off to college soon? Our organization is excited to announce a special College Basket Raffle designed to help new college students kick-start their journey with essential items they need for a successful start!

What's in the Basket?

Our carefully curated college basket is packed with a variety of necessities that every student will find useful, including: laundry basket, face and bath towels, comforter set, pillows, mattress protector, small garbage can,

desk lamp, pens and pencils, umbrella, surge protector, extension cord, first aid kid, index cards + box, plates, cups,

utensils, ice tray, notebooks, tupperware, hand sanitizer, dry erase board, cleaning products + gloves,

dish detergent, laundry detergent, fabric softener, and dryer sheets.

How to Enter?

Participating in our raffle is easy! Tickets are available for purchase at $10 each. You can purchase entries online.

Why Participate?

Not only will you have a chance to win an amazing basket filled with everything a new college student needs, but you'll also be supporting our organization’s mission to help students succeed. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards our scholarship and operating funds.

Drawing Date

The lucky winner will be drawn on July 16th and notified via email and/or phone. Stay tuned to our social media channels for the announcement!





Join us in making the transition to college smoother and more exciting for one deserving student. Get your raffle tickets today and make a difference!





For more information, contact us at [email protected]





Thank you for your support and good luck!