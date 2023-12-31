MP Association of Dallas - Annual Membership

Hello,





Are you excited with the idea of connecting with new friends from Madhya Pradesh? Are you looking forward to building and developing an association focused on Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex? After a successful launch of MP Association of Dallas in 2022, we are taking one step forward. We are launching annual membership for becoming part of this organization and helping it grow.





We have an exciting line up of interesting, fun filled activities and events lined up for the entire year. Among other things, it will be a great opportunity for you and your family to meet other MP'ians in DFW metroplex area, and also offer a chance for the kids to experience the culture firsthand. Please note, this idea will grow only as fast as how much we volunteer with our hearts and minds,





Some of the key benefits of MPAD's annual membership

Exclusively focused on developing community in Dallas Fort Worth metroplex area. Non DFW residents can join as members but cannot avail below benefits. The annual membership will offer discounted event tickets all year round. In case of wait-list in any event, members will receive priority entry. Preferential slots for participation in cultural activities during events. Annual members will be able to vote for annual Executive Committee for MP Association of Dallas; generally held in Nov - Dec time frame. In order to be eligible for entering the Executive Committee, an active annual membership is required. The annual membership fee is non-transferable and non-refundable





Looking forward to a very engaging and developing 2023 for MP Association of Dallas. Thank you for your support.









General Secretary,

MP Association of Dallas

Website: https://mpad.foundation





Please note: Zeffy offers free service to non-profit organizations like ours. While entering your payment details, the platform allows you for a voluntary donation (to Zeffy) to support its cause. You can customize by choosing the "Other" option.





The terms, conditions and disclosure for events hosted by MP Association of Dallas are available on its website at http://mpad.foundation/home/full-disclosure/.





Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable