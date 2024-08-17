Adult Night at the Daleville Splash Pad (1) (1)

We are so excited to host our Adult Night at the Splash Pad Fundraiser Event on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 9pm-11pm. At this event, we will be selling/serving beer and wine products. YOU MUST BE 21+ TO ATTEND THIS EVENT AND EVERYONE MUST PROVIDE IDENTIFICATION AT THE ENTRANCE! All who are permitted to attend must pay the $10 cover fee, and the first 150 attendees will receive a complimentary Daleville Parks, Inc. branded can coolie! All event attendees will receive a wristband, which must be worn at all times. You will be asked to show ID to the bartenders upon purchasing alcoholic beverages. NO EXCEPTIONS





We will have music, the new outdoor sports court will be open, the splash pad will be on, a beer pong tournament setup, and we will have other outdoor games like cornhole, ladder golf, and more!





**NO OUTSIDE DRINKS ARE PERMITTED AND ALL DRINKS MUST REMAIN IN THEIR ORIGINAL CONTAINERS**





All proceeds benefit Daleville Parks, Inc., the nonprofit organization that provides FREE events and programs for Daleville, IN Parks and Recreation.