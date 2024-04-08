LUMINOUS ECLIPSE - Solar Eclipse Gathering Event & Downtown Gallery

LUMINOUS ECLIPSE - Solar Eclipse Gathering Event





Monday, April 8th, 2024

11:30am - 6pm





Mankind Murals Inc is hosting a Solar Eclipse Gathering Event in the Luminous City studio lot in Downtown Mansfield during the Solar Eclipse happening on Monday April 8th.





We are providing an outdoor gallery wall, permitting for the sale of beer, wine, and spirits during the weekend of the eclipse event. We will be serving artisan drinks and DJ'ing an eclipse-inspired playlist. Collaborations include The Phoenix Brewing Company, Wishmaker Wines, Carson Travel, and Gigi's Taco's and Margarita's. Water, specialty teas, and non-alcoholic drinks will also be provided. There will be patio games, a photo-op, and more. The first 100 reservations include solar glasses.





Join us in our studio lot in Downtown Mansfield for a once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse event!