Logo
The National Jazz Museum in Harlem
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Between the Lines: A Jazz & Poetry Series

58 W 129th St Ground Floor, 2203, New York, NY 10027, USA

This kick-off event featuring Jerome Jennings and Naomi Extra's GET FREE COLLECTIVE will celebrate the fortieth year anniversary of the groundbreaking poetry anthology Confirmation: An Anthology of African American Women (1983) co-edited by Amina and Amiri Baraka. 


Confirmation featured work by black women poets--Abbey Lincoln, Amina Baraka, Lucille Clifton, Rashidah Ismaili and others--who engaged with jazz through the written and spoken word.  The event will feature original poetry performed by poet and multi-disciplinary artist, Naomi Extra, live jazz performance led by drummer, Jerome Jennings, a short conversation on the anthology, and special guests. 

common:freeFormsBy