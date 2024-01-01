Between the Lines: A Jazz & Poetry Series

This kick-off event featuring Jerome Jennings and Naomi Extra's GET FREE COLLECTIVE will celebrate the fortieth year anniversary of the groundbreaking poetry anthology Confirmation: An Anthology of African American Women (1983) co-edited by Amina and Amiri Baraka.





Confirmation featured work by black women poets--Abbey Lincoln, Amina Baraka, Lucille Clifton, Rashidah Ismaili and others--who engaged with jazz through the written and spoken word. The event will feature original poetry performed by poet and multi-disciplinary artist, Naomi Extra, live jazz performance led by drummer, Jerome Jennings, a short conversation on the anthology, and special guests.