Raffle for Cannon Baller Tickets

Celebrate the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers' Championship Season with an Exciting Raffle!


The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have clinched the First-Half Carolina League South Division Champions title and are headed to the playoffs! This is your chance to be part of this thrilling season while supporting a local non-profit youth athletic program.


Support Youth Athletics in Your Community!


By participating in our raffle fundraiser, you'll help cover registration expenses for low-income athletes in our community. Your contribution ensures that every young player has access to essential resources, including uniforms, equipment, insurance, and fees.


Grand Prize:

  • Two Cannon Ballers Tickets with Club Access and a $25 Gift Card: Enjoy a premium game experience with exclusive club access and a $25 gift card. Total value: $75.

Runner-Up Prize:

  • Four General Admission Tickets: Bring your friends or family to the game with these general admission tickets. Total value: $48.

Raffle Details:

  • Tickets price:  $5 each
  • Drawing Date: June 29th at 11:00 am
  • Winner Announcement:Check our Social media and website page, for the announcement of the winners.

How to Enter:

  • Ticket Purchase: Raffle tickets are available at Click here.

Join us in celebrating the Cannon Ballers' amazing season and make a difference in the lives of young athletes in our community. Every ticket purchased helps us provide vital support to aspiring baseball players. Let's hit a home run for our youth together!

