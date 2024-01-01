Raffle for Cannon Baller Tickets

Celebrate the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers' Championship Season with an Exciting Raffle!





The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have clinched the First-Half Carolina League South Division Champions title and are headed to the playoffs! This is your chance to be part of this thrilling season while supporting a local non-profit youth athletic program.





Support Youth Athletics in Your Community!





By participating in our raffle fundraiser, you'll help cover registration expenses for low-income athletes in our community. Your contribution ensures that every young player has access to essential resources, including uniforms, equipment, insurance, and fees.





Grand Prize:

Two Cannon Ballers Tickets with Club Access and a $25 Gift Card: Enjoy a premium game experience with exclusive club access and a $25 gift card. Total value: $75.

Runner-Up Prize:

Four General Admission Tickets: Bring your friends or family to the game with these general admission tickets. Total value: $48.

Raffle Details:

Tickets price: $5 each

Drawing Date: June 29th at 11:00 am

June 29th at 11:00 am Winner Announcement: Check our Social media and website page, for the announcement of the winners. Facebook: Guideline Athletics Website: Click here

How to Enter:

Ticket Purchase: Raffle tickets are available at Click here .

Join us in celebrating the Cannon Ballers' amazing season and make a difference in the lives of young athletes in our community. Every ticket purchased helps us provide vital support to aspiring baseball players. Let's hit a home run for our youth together!