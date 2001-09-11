Annual Troop F Golf Tournament 2024

The annual Troop F Golf Outing will be held at the beautiful Apple Greens Golf Course located at 161 South Street in Highland, NY.





This event, like many others throughout the year, allows us to grow funds for the NYSPI Foundation. This Foundation provides much needed assistance to first responders in times of need. We are focused upon raising funds to assist those first responders who bravely assisted with the recovery efforts in the aftermath of the attack on September 11, 2001. We not only remember those heroes we have lost to illness stemming from their service, we are focused on raising funds to help those who are suffering and may suffer in the future from long medical and psychological battles resulting from their service.





There are many ways to participate including donation, playing golf or sponsoring.



