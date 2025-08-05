39th Annual Brunch Sponsorship Purchase

Ads should be sized appropriately. For example, if you purchased a full page ad it should be sized for 5 by 8 inches.

The ad should be clear (with a picture resolution of 300 dpi - dots per inch). It should have bleed with crop marks (an eighth of an inch extra area around the ad so nothing of importance gets cut off of the edges).

The ad should be in a file format for printing - PDF (best and preferred), jpg, tiff or eps. No Word docs, png or bmp files.

The orientation of the ad's space is (5 x 8 full top to bottom or of vertical orientation)