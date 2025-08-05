39th Annual Brunch Sponsorship Purchase

775 12th St NW

Washington, DC 20005, USA

CLICK / TAP "More details" BELOW IF PURCHASING AN AD.
  1. Ads should be sized appropriately. For example, if you purchased a full page ad it should be sized for 5 by 8 inches.  
  2. The ad should be clear (with a picture resolution of 300 dpi - dots per inch). It should have bleed with crop marks (an eighth of an inch extra area around the ad so nothing of importance gets cut off of the edges).
  3. The ad should be in a file format for printing - PDF (best and preferred), jpg, tiff or eps. No Word docs, png or bmp files. 
  4. The orientation of the ad's space is (5 x 8 full top to bottom or of vertical orientation)
  5. REGISTER FOR YOUR TICKETS AT https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/39th-annual-brunch-ticket-purchase
Sponsorship: Platinum Package
$10,000

$10,000 Platinum Sponsorship

· Inclusion in all pre-event marketing activities (Print, On-line, etc.)

· Onsite visibility during the event (Remarks, Signage Placement, Logo)

· Premium placement of 1 full page color ad

· Premium website listing with link on NCBW website for one full year

· 2 tables of 8 tickets each

Sponsorship: Gold Package
$5,000

$5,000 Gold Sponsorship

· Inclusion in select pre-event marketing activities

· Onsite visibility during the event (Remarks and Signage)

· 1 full page color ad

· Premium listing with link on NCBW website for 6 months

· 1 table of 8 tickets

Sponsorship: Silver Package
$2,500

$2,500 Silver Sponsorship

· Inclusion in select pre-event marketing activities

· Onsite visibility during the event (Remarks and Signage)

· 1 full page color ad

· Listing on NCBW website for 6 months

· 6 tickets

Sponsorship: Bronze Package
$1,500

$1,500 Bronze Sponsorship

· Inclusion in select pre-event marketing activities

· 1/2 page color ad

· 2 tickets

Sponsorship: Friend Package
$500

$500 Friend Sponsorship

· Recognition in Souvenir journal

· 2 tickets

Advertisement: Cover - Color outside back
$3,000

Cover - Color outside back

5" X 8”

Advertisement: Cover – Color Inside front
$2,500

Cover – Color Inside front

5" X 8”

Advertisement: Cover –Color Inside back
$2,000

Cover –Color Inside back

5" X 8”

Advertisement: Full Page – Color
$1,500

Full Page – Color

5" X 8”

Advertisement: ½ Page Color
$750

½ Page Color

5" X 3.94”

Advertisement: Patron listing
$200

Patron listing

