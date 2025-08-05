39th Annual Brunch Sponsorship Purchase

$10,000 Platinum Sponsorship
· Inclusion in all pre-event marketing activities (Print, On-line, etc.)
· Onsite visibility during the event (Remarks, Signage Placement, Logo)
· Premium placement of 1 full page color ad
· Premium website listing with link on NCBW website for one full year
· 2 tables of 8 tickets each
$5,000 Gold Sponsorship
· Inclusion in select pre-event marketing activities
· Onsite visibility during the event (Remarks and Signage)
· 1 full page color ad
· Premium listing with link on NCBW website for 6 months
· 1 table of 8 tickets
$2,500 Silver Sponsorship
· Inclusion in select pre-event marketing activities
· Onsite visibility during the event (Remarks and Signage)
· 1 full page color ad
· Listing on NCBW website for 6 months
· 6 tickets
$1,500 Bronze Sponsorship
· Inclusion in select pre-event marketing activities
· 1/2 page color ad
· 2 tickets
$500 Friend Sponsorship
· Recognition in Souvenir journal
· 2 tickets
Cover - Color outside back
5" X 8”
Cover – Color Inside front
5" X 8”
Cover –Color Inside back
5" X 8”
Full Page – Color
5" X 8”
½ Page Color
5" X 3.94”
Patron listing
