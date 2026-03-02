39th Annual Circle of Service ~ Designing for a Difference

Let our guests and community know your heart and passion for the Salvation Army mission by aligning your brand beside ours in all impressions from campaign launch to close! You'll receive the largest center stage brand display as well any unique display we can create complimentary to your product or service!

*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!

Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!

Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with event entertainment.

- Prominent placement on all branding including: website, radio banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.

- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn

- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.