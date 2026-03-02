The Salvation Army Kerrville

Hosted by

The Salvation Army Kerrville

About this event

39th Annual Circle of Service ~ Designing for a Difference

201 Holdsworth Dr

Kerrville, TX 78028, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$30,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Let our guests and community know your heart and passion for the Salvation Army mission by aligning your brand beside ours in all impressions from campaign launch to close! You'll receive the largest center stage brand display as well any unique display we can create complimentary to your product or service!
*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!
Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with event entertainment.
- Prominent placement on all branding including: website, radio banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn
- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.

Gold Table Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with) event entertainment
- Top Tier placement on all branding including: website, banners, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn
*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!
Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!

Silver Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest
- Placement on event website, banners, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn
*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!
Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!

Bronze Table Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits: (1) Table for 8 with plated meal to enjoy event and entertainment
- Logo placement on event website, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn

Sweet Treat Ticket
$25

For just a $25 donation you'll choose 1 of 100 delicious cupcakes donated by our 'Sweet Hope Sponsor'. We ask you to hold on until we all break into them together, because one lucky attendee will have a trinket inside their cupcake and win a gorgeous bauble!
*Must be present to participate and win*

Individual Ticket
$100

Come early to view all the beautiful tables and bid up the auction items to support. Then take your seat at one of these gorgeous settings and dine on a delicious meal and hear a motivating presentation on our Social Services programs.

Add a donation for The Salvation Army Kerrville

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!