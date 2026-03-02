39th Annual Circle of Service ~ Designing for a Difference

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About this event
Let our guests and community know your heart and passion for the Salvation Army mission by aligning your brand beside ours in all impressions from campaign launch to close! You'll receive the largest center stage brand display as well any unique display we can create complimentary to your product or service!
*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!
Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with event entertainment.
- Prominent placement on all branding including: website, radio banners, posters, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn
- Company name announced with event title during all announcements and promotions. Invited to supplement merchandise with branded items.
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest, 30-minute green room meet and greet experience with) event entertainment
- Top Tier placement on all branding including: website, banners, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn
*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!
Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!
Benefits: (1) VIP table for 8 with plated meal, special appreciation gift for each guest
- Placement on event website, banners, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn
*Have some special merchandise you'd like to get in front of our guests? We'd love for you to contribute to the VIP appreciation gift bag!
Does your company have an employee volunteer initiative? We need help on this event! Let's get them suited up and lending a helping hand!
Benefits: (1) Table for 8 with plated meal to enjoy event and entertainment
- Logo placement on event website, recognition in PR coverage in both pre and post event releases.
- Social posts on FB, Instagram, LinkedIn
For just a $25 donation you'll choose 1 of 100 delicious cupcakes donated by our 'Sweet Hope Sponsor'. We ask you to hold on until we all break into them together, because one lucky attendee will have a trinket inside their cupcake and win a gorgeous bauble!
*Must be present to participate and win*
Come early to view all the beautiful tables and bid up the auction items to support. Then take your seat at one of these gorgeous settings and dine on a delicious meal and hear a motivating presentation on our Social Services programs.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!