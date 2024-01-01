Ted Russell Kamp & Friends Record Release Concert

Ted Russell Kamp charmed our audience with his short set at a recent concert, and brings his band back for a full show. His album just came out and is already is ranked in the top 5 in the roots rock/Americana radio play chart, and you’ll see why when this electrifying performer takes the stage.





Please visit the event listing at collageartculture.org to view livestreaming options.





Collage is a 49-seat nonprofit art gallery and concert space with excellent acoustics and a high quality sound system. We are located less than one and a half miles from the south end of the Harbor Freeway, and there are public lots on 7th Street and behind the building across the street. Street parking in our area is free after 6 PM and all day Sunday. There is a bus stop one block from our door with frequent service to downtown Long Beach, Downtown LA, and other destinations.





Collage: A Place for Art & Culture

731 South Pacific Avenue

San Pedro, CA, 90731

310-428-3497

collageartculture.org