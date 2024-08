It's that time of year when the boxes come out and the pantry gets purged. It's been a great year and now it's time to say SAYONARA to some of our closest friends. Join us at Kinney Park on May 16 for our end-of-the-year bbq. If you need to empty out your liquor cabinet all drinks will be BYOB. (Tea and Lemonade will be provided.) We are also taking unopened, nonperishable food items for the Kadena Food Bank. Although the cost is free please RSVP by May 13. Only open to existing KOSC members.