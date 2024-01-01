Fox Trot 5K/10K Day-Of Registrations

Lace up your sneakers and get ready for the friendliest race on the Fox! Batavia Mothers' Club Foundation is excited present the Fox Trot 5K/10K 2024! Start and End are near the Peg Bond Center and Island Avenue in downtown Batavia.

Batavia Mothers' Club's certified race maps can be found here: 5K IL22002WR and 10K IL22003WR

All funds raised go back into the community!





Batavia Mothers' Club Foundation is made up of area moms interested in volunteering to support others in the community while making friends with similarly community-minded individuals.

Every member of the Batavia Mothers’ Club works together to raise funds for local charities. We host several fundraisers throughout the year and participate in community events, sometimes raising funds in the process. In the spring, we distribute these contributions to local charities and schools that have applied for funds. The deadline for philanthropic applications is March 15th each year.