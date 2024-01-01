Beers-n-Bots: Cinco de Mayo

Do you wish you had been able to play on a robotics team when you were a kid, or do you want to relive those glory days? Join TallyRobotics on May 5th at Ology Northside to celebrate the day, play some robot games, and enjoy some beers. All while supporting TallyRobotics' awesome programs!





The event is from 2pm to 5pm. Each team will have the benefit of a student assistant to help them program their robot for the game challenge. We will have robots and laptops on hand. All proceeds go to support TallyRobotics programming. Tickets can cover just an adult beverage and event viewing or a game and adult beverage (game can be played by an accompanying student (rising 4th-12th grade).