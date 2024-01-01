Join Us for Muffins & Mimosas: A Morning of Mingling and Meaningful Conversations!

Harrisburg Mayor Jennifer Teague and local business owner Sarah Dabbs are thrilled to invite you to a special fundraising event. Set your calendars for Thursday, May 16th, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and prepare for a delightful brunch filled with mimosas, muffins, and an array of delicious foods.

Gather with us at this exclusive event designed for women who juggle the dynamic roles of family life, career, and personal growth. It's a perfect opportunity to unwind, meet other like-minded women, and enjoy heartfelt discussions on family, fun, fellowship, mom-life, and managing those ever-busy schedules.





Highlights of the Event:

Savor the Flavor: Enjoy a carefully curated brunch buffet that promises to delight your taste buds.

Enjoy a carefully curated brunch buffet that promises to delight your taste buds. Connect and Converse: Engage in enriching conversations that matter to you, from family dynamics to personal achievements.

Engage in enriching conversations that matter to you, from family dynamics to personal achievements. Support a Great Cause: All proceeds will go towards the development of our new Harrisburg YMCA, a cornerstone for community and family activities.

Tickets are limited, so grab yours today and ensure your spot at this not-to-be-missed gathering of community, celebration, and support. We look forward to welcoming you and sharing this special occasion!