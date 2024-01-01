Join the food and drink crawl for good n the diverse, colorful neighborhood of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn and help fight food insecurity and inequity at the same time.





When you buy tickets for Tastes of Brooklyn, you receive a menu and a map of participating food and drink establishments and then create your own culinary adventure in the neighborhood.





Plus you support charity.





Tastes of Bed-Stuy is dedicated to Bed-Stuy farm to table legend, Lloyd Porter, and proceeds will go to the charity, Seeds in the Middle, to support the Lloyd Porter Dinner Parties culinary apprenticeship program, led by local chefs. You also will be helping students, schools and communities in food-insecure neighborhoods create their own healthy places to live and learn - like running student farm stands and Hip2B Healthy Cafes. Learn more at seedsinthemiddle.org





Who's in so far? Peaches Brooklyn, Lady Moo Moo, Stuy Burgers, Chez Oscar, Brooklyn Tea, Cocktail Bed-Stuy and more.coming in!





SEE MAP OF PARTICIPATING ESTABLISHMENTS HERE





PLEASE NOTE - PARTICIPANTS MUST USE TASTES TICKETS WE GIVE OUT AT OUR WILL-CALL TABLE IN FRONT OF PEACHES-BROOKLYN AT 393 LEWIS AVE. SEE THE MAP OF LOCATION HERE OR BELOW



