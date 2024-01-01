Logo
PS 101 QS Parents Association INC
Family International Dinner 2024

PS 101 Schoolyard: 2 Russell Pl, Queens, NY 11375, USA

ONLINE TICKETS SALES CLOSED - BUY AT THE DOOR!


Please join us for an evening of "Cultural Unity & Celebration" on Wednesday, June 5th!


Event Highlights:

6:00 pm Doors Open and Dinner is Served!

6:45-7:00 pm Cultural Parade  

8:00 pm Dinner and Event Ends


There will be wide variety of delicious food & dessert, music, and activities for children. Tickets are $20 per family or free if you contribute at least a half hotel tray (10" x 12")


Please sign up below if you'd like to participate. Any questions may be directed to Co-Chairs: Scott Lerner at [email protected], or Paul Wallace at [email protected]


*Event parking passes will be provided*

