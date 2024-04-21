Green Lents - Earth Day Raffle





Earth Day Raffle

Win 2 hours of yard work

Performed by 4 Green Lents volunteers





Buy a ticket for a chance to receive local yard work performed by Green Lents' very own skilled volunteers. $10 per ticket. Buy one for yourself and one for a neighbor!





Online Raffle: One lucky winner will be chosen from our online raffle which ends at 9am on Saturday, April 20th.

In-Person Raffle: We will select a second winner from raffle tickets sold in-person at our Earth Day workshops on Saturday, April 20th from 9am - 3:30pm. We'll be learning about hugelkultur and organic gardening at the Malden Court Community Orchard and the Community Tool Library. Click here to learn more and register!





Winners for both raffles will be contacted by the end of the day on 4/21/2024.





Requirements:

Eligible properties: primary residence of the winner or individual of the winners choice in the Portland Metro Area. Examples of acceptable work tasks to be performed: weeding, seed or seedling planting, invasive plant removal, mulching, raking, moving of garden materials (for example, wood chips) excluding cement. Tasks will be completed at volunteers discretion. Volunteers will not drive vehicles in order to perform the garden care work. Volunteers will not use gasoline powered tools in order to perform garden work (for example, lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, etc). Winner and volunteers must sign Green Lents waiver. Prize must be redeemed prior to 6/30/2024.

All sales of raffle tickets are non-refundable.

Raffle winners will coordinate with Green Lents volunteer Lia Kohles to identify the redemption date for yard work.

Please contact [email protected] with any questions.