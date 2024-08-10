2025 Sneakerball Sponsorships

∙Receives one (1) premier table at the gala for 8 guests
∙Receive one (1) foursome in our Golf Tournament
∙Recognized as a Hole Sponsor at our Golf Tournament
∙Prominent recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program
∙Pre and post-event media coverage, including recognition on all printed and email marketing
materials as well as social media
∙Name and logo on banner
∙A full-color page promo ad in the event program on the front inside cover, back inside cover, or
back cover, plus an additional full page or two full-color pages.
∙Digital logo displayed
Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
∙One premier table at the gala for 8 guests
∙Recognized as a Hole Sponsor at our Golf Tournament
∙Recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program
∙Pre and post-event media coverage, including recognition on all printed and email marketing
materials as well as social media
∙Full-color page promo ad in event program, plus half a page
∙Digital logo displayed
∙Logo on banner
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
∙One premier table at the gala for 8 guests
∙Recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program
∙Pre and post-event media coverage, including recognition on all printed and email
marketing materials as well as social media
∙Full-color page promo ad in event program, plus half a page
∙Digital logo displayed
∙Logo on banner
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
∙One table at the gala for 8 guests
∙Recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program
∙Recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media
∙Full-color page promo ad in the event program
∙Logo on banner
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
∙Tickets to the gala for 04 guest
∙Recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program
∙Recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media
∙Full-color page promo ad in the event program
∙Logo on banner
Table Sponsor
$1,200
∙Table at the gala for 08 guests (08 total)
∙Table placard with the name
∙Mention in event program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!