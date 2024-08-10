2025 Sneakerball Sponsorships

∙Receives one (1) premier table at the gala for 8 guests ∙Receive one (1) foursome in our Golf Tournament ∙Recognized as a Hole Sponsor at our Golf Tournament ∙Prominent recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program ∙Pre and post-event media coverage, including recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media ∙Name and logo on banner ∙A full-color page promo ad in the event program on the front inside cover, back inside cover, or back cover, plus an additional full page or two full-color pages. ∙Digital logo displayed

∙Receives one (1) premier table at the gala for 8 guests ∙Receive one (1) foursome in our Golf Tournament ∙Recognized as a Hole Sponsor at our Golf Tournament ∙Prominent recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program ∙Pre and post-event media coverage, including recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media ∙Name and logo on banner ∙A full-color page promo ad in the event program on the front inside cover, back inside cover, or back cover, plus an additional full page or two full-color pages. ∙Digital logo displayed

More details...