Service 1st Initiatives, Inc.

Hosted by

Service 1st Initiatives, Inc.

About this event

2025 Sneakerball Sponsorships

2925 S State Hwy 161

Grand Prairie, TX 75052, USA

Diamond Sponsor item
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000
∙Receives one (1) premier table at the gala for 8 guests ∙Receive one (1) foursome in our Golf Tournament ∙Recognized as a Hole Sponsor at our Golf Tournament ∙Prominent recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program ∙Pre and post-event media coverage, including recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media ∙Name and logo on banner ∙A full-color page promo ad in the event program on the front inside cover, back inside cover, or back cover, plus an additional full page or two full-color pages. ∙Digital logo displayed
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$4,000
∙One premier table at the gala for 8 guests ∙Recognized as a Hole Sponsor at our Golf Tournament ∙Recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program ∙Pre and post-event media coverage, including recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media ∙Full-color page promo ad in event program, plus half a page ∙Digital logo displayed ∙Logo on banner
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$3,000
∙One premier table at the gala for 8 guests ∙Recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program ∙Pre and post-event media coverage, including recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media ∙Full-color page promo ad in event program, plus half a page ∙Digital logo displayed ∙Logo on banner
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$2,000
∙One table at the gala for 8 guests ∙Recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program ∙Recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media ∙Full-color page promo ad in the event program ∙Logo on banner
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$1,500
∙Tickets to the gala for 04 guest ∙Recognition on all dinner tables and during the event program ∙Recognition on all printed and email marketing materials as well as social media ∙Full-color page promo ad in the event program ∙Logo on banner
Table Sponsor item
Table Sponsor
$1,200
∙Table at the gala for 08 guests (08 total) ∙Table placard with the name ∙Mention in event program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!