Adult Spelling Bee 2024

Join us for an evening that will test your Spelling Skills and see who is Ocala's Smartest Speller!

This event, Presented by Angie Lewis State Farm and Neighborhood Storage is Benefitting TWO of our local 501c3 organizations, the Marion County Literacy Council, and Artify Ocala, Inc, is back, and Bigger than ever.

Sponsored in part by the Marion Theatre, the event will take place in the beautiful historic theatre. There will be lots of fun and excitement throughout the night as we put a few new twists on the game...this is no boring old School Days Spelling Bee!

Only 25 spots available to compete, so sign up NOW to have a chance at taking home the Bee Belt and the Champion Trophy. Even if you are not the top speller, you may still leave with a fantastic prize, so don't miss this incredible evening of Spelling Shenanigans, all to support a GREAT cause!