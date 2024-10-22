2025 Roxiticus Golf Outing

Hosted by
Includes a foursome for golf, prominent signage on the course, and recognition both on our website and in the event program.
The Event Sponsor will also have the opportunity to address attendees prior to the shotgun start.
The Event Sponsor will be showcased as the presenting sponsor, alongside NRBP, with the added benefit of featuring a company profile in the event program.
Includes a foursome for golf, prominent signage on the course, and recognition both on our website and in the event program.
The Golf Awards Sponsor will have the honor of presenting the prizes to our top performers.
Includes a foursome for golf, signage on each golf carts, and recognition both on our website and in the event program.
Includes a foursome for golf, prominent signage on the course, and recognition on our website and in the event program.
The Lunch Sponsor will have the opportunity to address attendees and share a few words during the lunch portion of the event.
Includes a foursome for golf, prominent signage on the course, and recognition on our website and in the event program.
The Evening Reception/Dinner Sponsor will have the opportunity to address attendees and share a few words during the dinner portion of the event.
Signage at five (5) Par 3 Holes!
Signage at the halfway house where golfers refresh.
Logo signage at the putting green and in program
Logo signage at the practice range and in program
Logo signage on a hole and listing in the event program.
Play a round with Ferlanda Fox Nixon
Includes three (3) golfer spots in the foursome
