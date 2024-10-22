Renaissance Newark Foundation Inc.

Hosted by

Renaissance Newark Foundation Inc.

About this event

2025 Roxiticus Golf Outing

179 Bliss Rd

Mendham Borough, NJ 07945

Event Sponsor - IPS Security (SOLD OUT)
$6,500

Includes a foursome for golf, prominent signage on the course, and recognition both on our website and in the event program.
The Event Sponsor will also have the opportunity to address attendees prior to the shotgun start.
The Event Sponsor will be showcased as the presenting sponsor, alongside NRBP, with the added benefit of featuring a company profile in the event program.

Golf Awards Sponsor - PSE&G (SOLD OUT)
$6,000

Includes a foursome for golf, prominent signage on the course, and recognition both on our website and in the event program.
The Golf Awards Sponsor will have the honor of presenting the prizes to our top performers.

Golf Cart Sponsor - SKANSKA (SOLD OUT)
$6,000

Includes a foursome for golf, signage on each golf carts, and recognition both on our website and in the event program.

Luncheon Sponsor - McCarter English (SOLD OUT)
$5,500

Includes a foursome for golf, prominent signage on the course, and recognition on our website and in the event program.
The Lunch Sponsor will have the opportunity to address attendees and share a few words during the lunch portion of the event.

Cocktail/Dinner Sponsor- Phelps Construction Group(SOLD OUT)
$5,500

Includes a foursome for golf, prominent signage on the course, and recognition on our website and in the event program.
The Evening Reception/Dinner Sponsor will have the opportunity to address attendees and share a few words during the dinner portion of the event.

Hole-In-One Sponsor
$2,500

Signage at five (5) Par 3 Holes!

Halfway House Sponsor
$2,250

Signage at the halfway house where golfers refresh.

Putting Green Sponsor
$1,200

Logo signage at the putting green and in program

Practice Range Sponsor
$1,200

Logo signage at the practice range and in program

NRBP Member Foursome/ Corporate Sponsor
$3,500

Logo signage on a hole and listing in the event program.

NRBP Member Individual Golfer
$500
NRBP Non-Member Individual Golfer
$550
Golf with NRBP President & CEO (SOLD OUT)
$3,000

Play a round with Ferlanda Fox Nixon
Includes three (3) golfer spots in the foursome

