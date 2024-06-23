2024 Artful Mind DISCOUNT ticket form for Summer Soiree: Painting Paths to Mental Wellness

This form is for Clinicians and staff working in the SBCM and ECC programs in BHS. As well as friends and family for those volunteering at the event. This ticket gets you general admission to enjoy the Art Show, performances, Auction bidding and raffle prizes. Arrive by 6pm to experience our specialty mocktails and hors d'oeuvres

This form is for Clinicians and staff working in the SBCM and ECC programs in BHS. As well as friends and family for those volunteering at the event. This ticket gets you general admission to enjoy the Art Show, performances, Auction bidding and raffle prizes. Arrive by 6pm to experience our specialty mocktails and hors d'oeuvres

More details...