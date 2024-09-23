October Giving Back Charity Trivia and Silent Auction Night

For $25 plus fees, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad, pasta, garlic knots, and non-alcoholic drink buffet. All while helping benefit Teach One to Lead One. Teach One to Lead One is a community mentoring program that teaches Universal Principles to lead students into a life of purpose and potential.

For $25 plus fees, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad, pasta, garlic knots, and non-alcoholic drink buffet. All while helping benefit Teach One to Lead One. Teach One to Lead One is a community mentoring program that teaches Universal Principles to lead students into a life of purpose and potential.

More details...