2024 Oktoberfest @ 19th Hole Mokena

Tickets include: Admission, Buffet of German themed Food, Entertainment, use of the muli-sport simulators-Golf included and soft drinks.
Beverage tickets available for purchase
Tickets include: Admission, Buffet of German themed Food, Entertainment, use of the muli-sport simulators-Golf included and soft drinks.
Beverage tickets available for purchase
District 159 Faculty and Staff Ticket
$35
Tickets include: Admission, Buffet of German themed Food, Entertainment, use of the muli-sport simulators-Golf included and soft drinks.
Beverage tickets available for purchase
Faculty and Staff can purchase for a +1 at the discounted price.
Tickets include: Admission, Buffet of German themed Food, Entertainment, use of the muli-sport simulators-Golf included and soft drinks.
Beverage tickets available for purchase
Faculty and Staff can purchase for a +1 at the discounted price.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!