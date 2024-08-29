Mokena PTA Inc.

Mokena PTA Inc.

2024 Oktoberfest @ 19th Hole Mokena

9419 W 191st St

Mokena, IL 60448, USA

$40
Tickets include: Admission, Buffet of German themed Food, Entertainment, use of the muli-sport simulators-Golf included and soft drinks. Beverage tickets available for purchase
$35
Tickets include: Admission, Buffet of German themed Food, Entertainment, use of the muli-sport simulators-Golf included and soft drinks. Beverage tickets available for purchase Faculty and Staff can purchase for a +1 at the discounted price.

