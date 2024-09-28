



Grief The Shadow of Mental Illness fundraiser offers a unique opportunity for donors to support a vital cause while also being part of a meaningful and impactful event. By participating in the online auction and attending the fundraiser, donors can make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals affected by grief and mental illness, while also being part of a powerful conversation that sheds light on the often-overlooked intersection of these two critical issues. This in-person event takes place at:





Where: Mable House Art Center

5239 Floyd Road, Southwest

Mableton, GA 30126

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: Doors open at 2:20 p.m. and close at 5:45 p.m.





We hope you will participate in our online feature. Our online auction starts Saturday, September 14th (midnight) and ends Saturday, September 28th (6:00 p.m.).







