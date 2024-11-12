"Scrantom's Maps of Rochester" - Unabridged Literary Arts' Gala Auction

A Rochester treasure, Scrantom's published books and maps for more than 100 years, including the mid-20th Century book of maps seen here. As described in a 2014 Democrat and Chronicle article: "Scrantom's was one of Rochester's oldest businesses and the place to go for office supplies, gifts, books and stationery for more than a century. At its peak, Scrantom's operated 11 stores in the area and ran a wholesale-supply business throughout New York and parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio and other states. The end came in the early 1990s. Scrantom's Book and Stationery Co. — which opened its first store in downtown Rochester just a few years after the Civil War — declared bankruptcy and closed up shop. The demise was blamed in part on a recent flood of big-box competitors, as described by Cliff Smith in a Times Union story from August 1992."

A Rochester treasure, Scrantom's published books and maps for more than 100 years, including the mid-20th Century book of maps seen here. As described in a 2014 Democrat and Chronicle article: "Scrantom's was one of Rochester's oldest businesses and the place to go for office supplies, gifts, books and stationery for more than a century. At its peak, Scrantom's operated 11 stores in the area and ran a wholesale-supply business throughout New York and parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio and other states. The end came in the early 1990s. Scrantom's Book and Stationery Co. — which opened its first store in downtown Rochester just a few years after the Civil War — declared bankruptcy and closed up shop. The demise was blamed in part on a recent flood of big-box competitors, as described by Cliff Smith in a Times Union story from August 1992."

