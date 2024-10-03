SFA School Wawa Hot Lunch Program 10/21-11/8 (3 weeks)
Monday October 21 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Monday October 21 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Monday October 21 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Monday October 21 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit
A muffin and a side of fruit
Tuesday October 22 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday October 24 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Thursday October 24 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Thursday October 24 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Thursday October 24 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Monday October 28 Hoagie Options- Shorti
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Monday October 28 Hoagie Options - Junior
$5
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Tuesday October 29 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.75
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday October 29 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday October 29 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday October 29 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Monday November 4 Hot Hoagie Options
$7.50
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Beef Steak & Provolone Cheese or Meatballs & Provolone Cheese. Additional condiments served on the side.
Tuesday November 5 Breakfast for Lunch Options
$4.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Tuesday November 5 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Tuesday November 5 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Tuesday November 5 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Thursday November 7 Hoagie Options- Shorti
$7.25
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Shorti Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Thursday November 7 Hoagie Options - Junior
$5
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Served on Junior Rolls. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Friday November 8 Breakfast for Lunch
$4.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites.
Friday November 8 Breakfast for Lunch Boxed Lunch Options
$8.25
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Your choice of meat (sausage, turkey sausage, bacon), egg and cheese on a bagel or croissant. Or White Cheddar & Bacon Egg Bites. Includes a small mixed fruit cup.
Friday November 8 Small Breakfast Box
$6.50
A muffin and a side of fruit.
A muffin and a side of fruit.
Friday November 8 Breakfast Bowl Options
$7.50
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Scrambled eggs and hash browns served with your choice of sausage, bacon or fajita vegetables.
Available Any Day Caesar Salad
$8.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day Caesar Salad with Roasted Chicken
$11.75
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and roasted chicken. Caesar dressing, balsamic or ranch on the side.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese
$6.25
A medium mac and cheese cup.
A medium mac and cheese cup.
Available Any Day - Mac & Cheese with Chicken Strips
$9.25
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Traditional Mac & Cheese Bowl with Chicken Strips.
Available Any Day - Chicken Strips
$6
3 Chicken Strips
3 Chicken Strips
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup
$6
Available Any Day - Chicken Noodle Soup & Junior Hoagie
$11
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Cup of Soup Served with Junior Hoagie. Choice of Ham & Swiss Cheese; Oven Roasted Turkey & American Cheese; or Choice of Italian with Provolone Cheese. All hoagies have the option to be served with lettuce and tomatoes. Additional condiments served on the side.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!