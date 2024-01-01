Logo
Finals Basket APALSA Raffle

Keep for yourself or gift to someone who needs it!

First place basket value of over $100

Second place basket value of over $40


Baskets include, but are not limited to: 

  • First Place:
    • 1 seasonal Squishmallow stuffed animal
    • 1 $25 gift card to the Pace Law Bookstore
    • 3 Korean facemasks
    • 1 Barbri discount code 
    • 1 Themis Law School Essential: Key Concept Sheets book
    • 1 large Lexis water bottle
    • 2 packs of blank flash cards
    • 5 sticky note pads
    • 1 notebook
    • 3 expo marks 
    • 2 smaller legal pads
    • 2 microwaveable pho bowl
    • 3 instant ramen packs 
    • 1 Lexis camera blocker
    • 1 Lexis pocket constitution 
    • 1 Barbri tote bag
    • and more...


  • Second Place:
    • 1 $25 gift card to the bookstore 
    • 1 travel Lexis coffee mug (thermos)
    • 3 Korean facemasks
    • 1 Themis Law School Essential: Key Concept Sheets book
    • 1 expo marks 
    • 4 sticky note pads 
    • 3 smaller legal pads
    • 1 microwaveable pho bowl
    • 3 instant ramen packs 
    • 3 Korean facemasks
    • 1 Barbri tote bag
    • 1 basket 
    • and more... 
