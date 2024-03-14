The Eclectic Arts Movement

Offered by

The Eclectic Arts Movement

About the memberships

Artists & Designers Registration

Registration Package
$36

Renews yearly on: November 1

FOLLOW the STEPS: 1. Click on MORE DETAILS under the Photo Collage. 2. Read Journey Message and Instructions. 3. Follow Instructions after reading Journey Message. If you need further assistance, contact T.E.A.M. by Text at: 346.473.6062

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!